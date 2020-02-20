Home

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St Agnes Church
Chicago Heights, IL
Mary K. Doggett

Mary K. Doggett Obituary
Mary K. Doggett nee Austgen, age 65. Saint John, IN resident formerly of Chicago Heights; born and raised in Hammond, IN. Graduate of Bishop Noll High School and Indiana University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Worked as a Registered Nurse at St James Hospital, Chicago Heights Emergency Room and most recently retired School Nurse at Thornwood High School. Wife of Randall "Randy" Doggett. Stepmother of Jennifer (Joseph) Bomar and Patrick Doggett. Grandmother of Sophia, Nora, Audrey, and Joseph Bomar. Daughter of Patrice nee McShane and Elmer Austgen. Sister of Peter (Priscilla), Terrence (Peggy) Austgen and the late James (Jane), Paul and Daniel (Shivana) Austgen. Brother in-law of Enrico "Rick" (Joann "JoJo") Doggett. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday February 21st from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/, would be appreciated by her family. For service information contact 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2020
