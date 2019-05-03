|
Mary K Rozema nee Stefani age 56, passed away peacefully May 1st with her family by her side. Longtime Glenwood resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Bloom High School graduate and attended Prairie State College where she received her nursing degree. She was a dedicated nurse of 30 years at Palos Hospital. Loving wife for 20 years of the late Wayne Rozema. Cherished mother of Micael (Olivia Cuthbert), David and John (Courtney Stone) Rozema. Proud grandmother of Layla. Daughter of the late Mildred nee Corkery and Chris Stefani. Sister of Dale (Diane), Chris and Randy Stefani. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday May 5th from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 – 195th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 3, 2019