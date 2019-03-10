Home

Mary Kathleen Phillips nee Phalen. March 5, 2019, Age 75. Late of Sauk Village. Beloved wife of the late Terry Phillips. Dear mother of Brian Phillips, Shannon Steen, Lori (Raymond) Self, Kelly Phillips and Kevin (Becky) Phillips. Cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Donald (Marcy) Phalen, the late James Phalen and the late Mickey (Betty) Phalen. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, March 17th at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
