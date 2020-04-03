|
|
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Mary L. Teague of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. Born September 26, 1921 to John Luther Porter and Mary L. Tharpe - Porter in Springville, TN. She was raised in Paris, TN where she met and married Lincoln Teague on January 2, 1939.
Mary professed her love for the Lord early in life, joining and becoming baptized at Progressive Baptist Church under Pastor T.E. Brown. She later joined Bethel A.M.E. Church under Rev. C. Baker Pearl where she was a devoted member until her death. Knowing Mary is knowing how much she loved her church and how much everyone loved her German chocolate cake.
Mary loved to garden vegetables and flowers. Spending time in her yard was one of her favorite pastimes, along with watching "judge shows," and Jeopardy. She loved spending time with her family, sharing her love of the Bible and stories of her childhood.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband on November 8, 1975 and her eight brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her three daughters, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary was a pillar of strength in her family. She was deeply loved during her long life and will be greatly missed. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020