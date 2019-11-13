Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Adduci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Adduci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Adduci Obituary
Mary Lou Adduci (nee Hodor), age 90 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Roseland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years: Thomas; three children: Thomas (Diane) Adduci, Donald (Nancy) Adduci; and Luanne Kettler; sister: Frances Salvador; and grandsons: Thomas (Samara Shein) Adduci, Jeffrey Adduci, and Kenneth Thomas Kettler. Mrs. Adduci was preceded in death by her sister: Eileen; and son-in-law: Ken Kettler. Mrs. Adduci earned a Masters Degree in Education from De Paul University in Chicago. She was a teacher at St. Louis Academy in Roseland and also St. Anthony's in Roseland. Mrs. Adduci will be laid to rest at a later date in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -