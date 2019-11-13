|
Mary Lou Adduci (nee Hodor), age 90 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Roseland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years: Thomas; three children: Thomas (Diane) Adduci, Donald (Nancy) Adduci; and Luanne Kettler; sister: Frances Salvador; and grandsons: Thomas (Samara Shein) Adduci, Jeffrey Adduci, and Kenneth Thomas Kettler. Mrs. Adduci was preceded in death by her sister: Eileen; and son-in-law: Ken Kettler. Mrs. Adduci earned a Masters Degree in Education from De Paul University in Chicago. She was a teacher at St. Louis Academy in Roseland and also St. Anthony's in Roseland. Mrs. Adduci will be laid to rest at a later date in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 13, 2019