Mary Lou Prisco. Age 85. Longtime Steger, Park Forest and Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1952. Retired Executive Assistant from Sargent & Lundy Engineering, Chicago and George Smith Accounting, Hazel Crest. Daughter of the late Carmella "Nellie" nee Dallesandro and Joseph Prisco. Sister of the late Edward (late Lorraine) Prisco. Aunt of Dianne Burnett, Maria Ford and Alan Prisco. Great aunt of Kristen (Doug) Ehrman, Ryan (Stephanie) Burnett, Adam and Justin Ford. Great great aunt of Jake, Hailee, Dylan Guthrie, Victoria, Charlotte and Valerie Ehrman, Nathan and Lucas Burnett. Niece of Helen (late Donald) Stefan. Cousin and friend of many. Private services and interment at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019