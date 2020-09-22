1/1
Mary Lou Young
Mary Lou Young (nee Reynolds), age 88, passed away peacefully with family at her side on September 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving children; Joyce (Ken) Stachon, Peggy (Edward) Chambers, Jack (Barb) Young, Mike (Madge) Young, Christopher (Jackie-deceased 2018) Young, Glen (Marilyn) Young, Dawn (Edward) Lynch, and George (Kerri) Young, grandchildren; Greg Borne, Cheryl (Robert) Alexander, Darlene (Larry) Moore, Thomas (Erika) Chambers, Jack (Laura) Young Jr., Katie Young, Erin (Chris) Kuliczkowski, Theresa (Jeremy) Tyler, Angela Young, Krissy Young, Chrysthel (Kevin) Kelly, Michelle (Adam) Ramos, Melissa (Kyle) Grove, Tom (Brittney) Lynch, Ian Lynch, Devlin Lynch, Shae Lynch, Alyssa Young, Brianna Young and John Young, 35 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sisters; Babe, Sugar, Gloria and Lucille and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents George and Lucille (nee Rentz) Reynolds, her husband John Young (2004), grandsons Kevin and Kyle Young, daughter-in-law Cindy Young, siblings, George, Thomas, Robert, Donald and Lorraine. Mary Lou was a hard worker; her work ethic was unstoppable her entire life. She enjoyed bingo, gambling at casinos and on the boats and playing cards with her family sometimes for days in shifts. Mary Lou never knew a stranger; friends were family. Mary Lou loved her family deeply, spending time with them was what made her most happy. Mary Lou stated that she has no regrets in life and that her life was full and happy. "She loved you all the same!" Visitation for Mary Lou will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 22, 2020.
