nee Boston, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at the age of 99 yrs.Beloved wife of the late Balthauser Bertrand; loving mother of Paul (Judy) Bertrand, Lorraine (Jeff) Lorenzo and the late Bob (Dorothy) Bertrand; cherished grandmother of Lynette (Rick) Root, Ginnette (Scott) Carter, Keith (Karin) Bertrand, Mark Lorenzo, Tim Bertrand and Gina (Kelly) Brown; Dearest great grandmother of 8; dear sister of the late Mitchel, Glen, Leona and Harry Boston; kind aunt of many nieces and nephew. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:30 a .m. at Hirsch West End Funeral Home 3501 West Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL 60443 Interment Private For information or to express your thoughts or memories visit our online guest book, www.hirschfuneralhomes.com. or 708-748 3800
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 18, 2019