1/
Mary Lovejoy
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lovejoy (nee Kraly) age 80, late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lovejoy. Loving mother of Gloriann (Joseph) DiGiacomo, John (Rose Marie) Lovejoy, Marybeth (Gary) Maciarz, Diane (David) Rutter and Brian (Cheryl) Lovejoy. Proud grandmother of Orion, Nicholas, Axel, Alexis, Jessica, Tyler, Morgan, Jack & Grace and great-grandmother of 7 ½. Dear sister of Matthew Kraly and the late Patricia (Hank) Brownlow. Mary was a retired nurse, a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House and a member of the Midlothian Fire Dept. Auxillary. Funeral Tuesday 10/27/20 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 – 8 PM. Info at www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478 IL Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral
09:30 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapel
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Funeral services provided by
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPELS
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 21, 2020
My prayers go out to your family. May your mother rest in peace.
Father Marshall
October 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 21, 2020
I was very lucky to get to know Mary during my time working at the Ronald McDonald House, from about 2010 to 2013. She always entered the house with a huge smile and a plate of brownies, her signature.

Mary had a special presence about her that always brought comfort. Especially on days that were difficult, she was an immense source of comfort to everyone that encountered her.

May she rest in peace.
Rachel
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lauren Knibbs
October 18, 2020
My deepest and dearest sympathy to Gloriann, John, Marybeth, Dianne, Brian and your families. I have so many great memories of your family. The many Fire Department functions spent with Mom and Dad. The Department picnic and all birthday parties and numerous celebrations spent together. Your Mom was a very special Lady and she will be missed by so many. One occasion that has always comes to mind when I think of your Mom and Dad is a Halloween party held at your house that I dressed as a Ballerina, you may even run across some of those pictures.
I Pray that Our Heavenly Father will help you all to see the Joy in this sad occasion knowing Mom is with your Dad and that she has achieved the ultimate goal and is with her Heavenly Father.
Rodger (Buddy) Stroud Sr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved