My deepest and dearest sympathy to Gloriann, John, Marybeth, Dianne, Brian and your families. I have so many great memories of your family. The many Fire Department functions spent with Mom and Dad. The Department picnic and all birthday parties and numerous celebrations spent together. Your Mom was a very special Lady and she will be missed by so many. One occasion that has always comes to mind when I think of your Mom and Dad is a Halloween party held at your house that I dressed as a Ballerina, you may even run across some of those pictures.

I Pray that Our Heavenly Father will help you all to see the Joy in this sad occasion knowing Mom is with your Dad and that she has achieved the ultimate goal and is with her Heavenly Father.

Rodger (Buddy) Stroud Sr

Friend