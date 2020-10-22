Mary Lovejoy (nee Kraly) age 80, late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lovejoy. Loving mother of Gloriann (Joseph) DiGiacomo, John (Rose Marie) Lovejoy, Marybeth (Gary) Maciarz, Diane (David) Rutter and Brian (Cheryl) Lovejoy. Proud grandmother of Orion, Nicholas, Axel, Alexis, Jessica, Tyler, Morgan, Jack & Grace and great-grandmother of 7 ½. Dear sister of Matthew Kraly and the late Patricia (Hank) Brownlow. Mary was a retired nurse, a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House and a member of the Midlothian Fire Dept. Auxillary. Funeral Tuesday 10/27/20 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 – 8 PM. Info at www.hickeyfuneral.com
or 708-385-4478 IL Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing.