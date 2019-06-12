|
nee Ward, passed away Saturday, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was a resident of Merrillville, Indiana, formerly of Oak Forest and Park Forest, IL. Beloved wife of the late Warren "Sam" Wallace, Cherished companion for 28 year to Thomas Towle; loving mother of Christine (Woody) Rea, David (Helen) Wallace and Janice (Jerry) Stricker; dearest grandmother of 8, proud Nana of 13; dear sister of the late Fred (the late Geraldine) Ward; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.Family and friends with gather for a visitation at St. Mary Catholic Church, 227 Monee Rd. Park Forest, 10 a.m. until mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lain- Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466. For information or to express your condolences, please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 12, 2019