Services
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Wake
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
440 Joliet St.
Dyer, IN
View Map
1946 - 2020
Mary Margaret Flanagan, age 73, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Flanagan. Dear sister of the late Bill Flanagan Jr. Loving cousin to Marikay (Marty) Zupan and Carol (late Herman) Triezenberg, and their children Mark, Tracey, Kristy, Kai, and Darren. Mary is also survived by her good friends Anthony Ljubicich and Kathy McGrath. Mary was a P.E. teacher at Marian Catholic High School for 45 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a wake service at 5:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Prayer service Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 Joliet St. Dyer, IN for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Alsip, IL. Memorial contributions to Marian Catholic High School or are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020
