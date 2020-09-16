1/
Mary Margaret Hilger
Mary Margaret Hilger (nee O'Connor), 89.5 years young. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter and two of her sons, Wally and Bill. M&M, as she was lovingly referred to by many, was the oldest of five children born to William and Margaret O'Connor. She married Walter in 1954 and together they had eight children; Wally (Terri), Bill, Peggi (Keith), Patti (Dick), Dave (Lynn), Nanci (Steve), Joani (Murray), and Julie (Jr.) She was blessed with 19 grandchildren who loved their Grama, and eight great grandchildren who loved their Grama Grams. M&M was one of a kind, beautiful, wise and witty. She was a true legend, the matriarch of her family and a second mom and Grama to many. She will be forever loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to W.E.L.D. (Women Encouraging Living Donation) https://www.donatelifenw.org/WELD or The Andrew Weishar Foundation. https:// www.weish4ever.org. Arrangements were entrusted to PALOS COMMUNITY CREMATION CENTER. www.paloscc.org



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 16, 2020.
