Mary Maurizi
Mary Maurizi nee Santori. Age 97. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Worked at Cipriani's from the age of 14 until time of the restaurant's closing. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Carlo Maurizi. Loving mother of Ronald and Carol (Michael) Hamilton. "Nani" of John (Carolina) Goelitz, Katie Goelitz and Mandy Maurizi. Great "Nani" of Christopher and Isabella Goelitz. Daughter of the late Loretta nee Santori and Frank Santori. Dear sister of Louise (late Jack) Buell, Regina (late Tony) D'Orazio, the late Ada (late John) Mierzwa and Ann (late Frank) Kalina. Cherished aunt of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th ST (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 29, 2020.
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
