Mary Friar Moutvic, 85, of Crete passed away Dec. 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard G. Moutvic, M.D., and her children Richard (Kimberly) Moutvic, Dr. Margaret (Stephen) Wasz, the late Daniel (Mary) Moutvic, Maureen (Stephen) Sheetz, and Peter (Lisa) Moutvic. Loving grandmother of Katie and Nathan Moutvic, Molly (Casey) Jones, Michael and Sean Sheetz, Allison (Brandon) Lanier, Brian and Christopher Wasz, Matthew and Claire Moutvic, and Ryan and Lauren Moutvic. Great-Grandmother of Quinn Lanier and Josephine Mary Jones. Sister of late John H. (Jule) Friar, William Friar, the late Margaret Friar, and James (Christine) Friar. Born to John and Nathalie Friar of Milwaukee, WI. Mary was a graduate of Marquette University and was a primary school teacher. It was at Marquette that Mary and Dick met. They married and settled in Crete where they raised their family and lived a beautiful life. Mary volunteered and was Past President of St. James Auxiliary board, member of Crete Women's club. She enjoyed golfing, skiing, bridge and gin playing and was an avid reader. She was the ultimate super fan of her children and grandchildren's activities. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. Private Mass will be at the Catholic Church of St. Mary in Park Forest. The mass will be live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/128399/c/571199
Mary will be interred at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra or the Church of St. Mary in Park Forest. For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com
or call 708-444-2266.