Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Mathias Ruisz
Mathias Ruisz
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
16500 Woodlawn East Ave.
South Holland, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
16500 Woodlawn East Ave.
South Holland, IL
Mathias Ruisz Jr., U.S. Navy, WWII Veteran, age 93, late of Dolton. Beloved husband for 71 years of Irene M. (née Roy); devoted father of Les (Philomena), Craig (Linda), Lynn (Douglas) Wahlberg, Mark (late Miriam), Matt (Bonnie), Ron (Cris), and Rob (Liz) Ruisz; proud grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 22. Retired from Jewel Foods with many years of dedicated service, and formerly with R. W. Mitchell for 11 years. Mathias was a very active member of St. Paul and Good Shepherd Lutheran Churches. Visitation Sunday, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Lying-in-State Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16500 Woodlawn East Ave., South Holland. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
