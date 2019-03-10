|
Mathias Ruisz Jr., U.S. Navy, WWII Veteran, age 93, late of Dolton. Beloved husband for 71 years of Irene M. (née Roy); devoted father of Les (Philomena), Craig (Linda), Lynn (Douglas) Wahlberg, Mark (late Miriam), Matt (Bonnie), Ron (Cris), and Rob (Liz) Ruisz; proud grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 22. Retired from Jewel Foods with many years of dedicated service, and formerly with R. W. Mitchell for 11 years. Mathias was a very active member of St. Paul and Good Shepherd Lutheran Churches. Visitation Sunday, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Lying-in-State Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16500 Woodlawn East Ave., South Holland. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019