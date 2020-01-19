|
|
Matilda "Tillie" L. Maestro nee Olivetti, age 83. Longtime Homewood resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Loving wife for 48 years of the late Alfred J. Maestro Jr. Cherished mother of Alfred J. Maestro III and the late Linda Maestro. Daughter of the late Olympia nee Chiampi and James Olivetti. Sister of the late Jean Olivetti. Funeral Services and Entombment in Mausoleum of the Archangels, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth, IL were private. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020