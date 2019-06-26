Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
For more information about
Maureen Gierucki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Gierucki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen J. Gierucki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen J. Gierucki Obituary
Maureen J. Gierucki (née Sheehan), age 80, Thornton resident for 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Phillip  J. Gierucki Sr.; loving mom of Debi (Robert) Brandy, Phillip Gierucki Jr., Jeri (Ken) Lybe, and Barbi (Mitch) Cueller; proud grandma of Tina Morse, Michelle (Brian) Orth, Tiffiny (Joe) Kocjan, John (Stacey) Millsap, Dana (Kevin) Krieger, Kelly (fiancé David Haase) Gierucki, Jenny (Randy) Pulley, Terra (Jim) Dorsch, Stacy (Robb) Keith, Ryan Gierucki, Nikki (Tim) Kitakis, and Brittany (fiancé Mackenzie Kane) Gierucki; cherished GiGi of Alexis, Brianne, Austin, Madison, Taylor, Raya, Payton, Collin, Gavin, Chase, Jack, Brooke, Kaylee, Kaylee, Ryan, Marisa, Hope, Lucas, Ava, and Kayla; dear great-GiGi of Genevieve; devoted daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Sheehan; loving sister of the late Barbara (late Jim) Schlegel; dear sister-in-law of Tinnie Crosbie, Caroline Lewis, Stella (P.J.) Beno, Rose Derry, the late Jack Buttle, and Mary Ann Dorn; dearest godmother of Cheri Villa and Jill Dohm; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired from District 205 / Marriot Food Service Corporation with many years of dedicated service. Visitation Friday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6), Dolton / South Holland. Lying-in-state Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 508 Chicago Rd., Thornton. Interment Private. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now