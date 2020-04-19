Home

Melvin Silkowski
Melvin Arthur Silkowski


1937 - 2020
Melvin Arthur Silkowski Obituary
Melvin Arthur Silkowski, age 83, passed away on April 9, 2020. He died unexpectedly but peacefully of natural causes, at his home in Orland Park, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Lottie R. Silkowski (Konecki) and Henry A. Silkowski, and his brother, Robert H. Silkowski. He is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline (Jackie) R. Silkowski and their children, Michelle S. Hackett and Melanie S. Ludington, and grandchildren, Emily L. Hackett, Josephine S. Ludington, and Ethan J. Hackett. Melvin (Mel) lived nearly 50 years in Homewood, IL and was active with The Parish of St. Joseph (Homewood). Mel began his career with Standard Oil of Indiana in 1957, and after 36 years, retired in 1993 when the company was called BP Amoco. Due to the National Health Crisis, the burial was private. A Memorial Mass is tentatively planned for August at St. Joseph. Details will be announced at St. Joseph and at the Tews-Ryan website. For the full obituary and to leave your thoughts, go to tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020
