Michael E. Bushong. Age 50. Born March 6, 1970, passed away October 13, 2020. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of the Bloom High School, Prairie State College, and Eastern Illinois University. Worked 23 years with Verizon Wireless as Contract Manager for the East Coast Region. Father of Gianna and Lucia Bushong. Son of Edith "Edie" (fiancé Gary Nykaza) D'Andrea and Jeffery (Judy) Bushong. Brother of Cieana (Jason) Detlof and Cara (James) Brytan. Grandson of Catherine "Kay" (late Edward) Bushong and the late Mario (late Nora) D'Andrea. Nephew, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday October 18th from 12:00 Noon until time of services 6:00 pm. Burial private. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.