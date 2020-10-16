1/1
Michael E. Bushong
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael E. Bushong. Age 50. Born March 6, 1970, passed away October 13, 2020. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of the Bloom High School, Prairie State College, and Eastern Illinois University. Worked 23 years with Verizon Wireless as Contract Manager for the East Coast Region. Father of Gianna and Lucia Bushong. Son of Edith "Edie" (fiancé Gary Nykaza) D'Andrea and Jeffery (Judy) Bushong. Brother of Cieana (Jason) Detlof and Cara (James) Brytan. Grandson of Catherine "Kay" (late Edward) Bushong and the late Mario (late Nora) D'Andrea. Nephew, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday October 18th from 12:00 Noon until time of services 6:00 pm. Burial private. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Service
06:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved