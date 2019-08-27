|
|
Michael E. Lux, Age 75, Born into Eternal Life on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Lurie) for 23 years. Loving father of Michael G. (Tracy), John (Michelle), Anne Lux, the late Jean-Marie Lux-Motykowski (Greg), Jeanine (Josh) Zoberis, Teresa Yocum, and Roy (Kristin) Lux. Proud grandpa of Hannah, Jessica, Sydney, Maura, Georgia, Jake, Danny, Joseph M, Joseph D., Jonny, and Bradley. Devoted brother of George (Gloria), Kathy (John) Kain, Roseanne (Bob) Carlson, and the late Mary J. Lux, and Harry (the late Mary) Lux. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alumnus of Christ the King Grammar School (1958), Leo H.S. (1962) and earned his B.A. from DePaul U. Mike was All-Catholic League in Football and Basketball. Mike is remembered as a coach and mentor for over 60 years to grammar school and high school athletes, including Christ the King, St. Barnabas, and St. Damian Grammar Schools. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm. Funeral Thursday 9:00am from Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St, Oak Forest, IL 60452. Mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials to Leo H.S., 7901 S. Sangamon Ave., Chicago, IL 60620 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 27, 2019