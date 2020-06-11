Michael Francis Rachan
1961 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Francis Rachan on June 6, 2020.

Michael was a man of many talents and skills and had a zest for life. Michael gave 110% in everything that he did. He was willing to help anyone and made friends wherever he went. He took pride in being a father and grandfather, loved to travel, and volunteer.

Michael, 59, grew up in Lemont, Illinois where he began his career in his family's glass business as a union glazier. He then went on to pursue firefighter/paramedic training and began working at Lemont Fire Department. From there, he went to Alsip Fire Department where he recently retired after 20 years of service.

Michael was a member of New Hope Church where he was a Deacon, Worship Team Leader, Musician, and Awana Leader.

Michael is survived by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Rachan; his three children, Lisette (Ian) Holmquist, Tanya (Eric) Flesher, and Noah (Brigitte) Rachan; his five grandchildren, Bryce, Lucas, Sullivan, Rosalie and Mariah; his brothers; Ken (Sharon) Rachan and Bill (Kim) Rachan; nephews, John (Alisa) Rachan and Steve Rachan; nieces, Jennifer (Michael) Bunce and Rebecca Rachan; cousins, Tom (Barb) McElhaney, Greg (Liz) McElhaney, Sean, Amy, Sarah McElhaney; and uncle, Bob (Patricia) Rachan.

Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439 on Friday June 12th from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630-257-6363


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
02:30 - 07:30 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
My deepest condolences for all of the family. I just saw Mike about a month ago at A restaurant having lunch with mom and dad. We gave each other a big hug Since we havent seen each other in a long time. We talked for a while and he showed me some pics of the family and I shared some of mine. The last thing Mike said to me is lets take a selfie. As we smiled and we laughed I said buy to his mom and dad and I went over to my table to complete my lunch. U never know if it is the last time you will see someone. It could be a family member or a close friend. When it is my time Mike and I will play some softball and laugh about the selfi we took. You will be missed!
Jeff Salzbrunn
Jeff Salzbrunn
Friend
June 10, 2020
Mikes Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time in your lives.
Mike will be missed.
Peace,
EdLeedy
Edward Leedy
June 10, 2020
Glad you were able to spend time with us at the lake during Magic week. You made it a great weekend. You will be missed by all. Until we meet again, my friend.
Frank and Michelle Szoldatits
Friend
June 10, 2020
We met Mike through our son in law Tim and daughter Monique. From the day we 1st met him, he immediately felt like family. He was warm and genuine. Mike was an amazing person. We are so glad that we had the pleasure of meeting him. He will be missed.
Joann & Bill Quinn
Friend
June 10, 2020
Mike will always have a very special place in our hearts ♥. Remembering his kindness, selflessness, and that sly smile will be with us forever. Thoughts and prayers for our family going through so much right now.
Bob & Patty Rachan
Family
June 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chris Lee
Friend
