My deepest condolences for all of the family. I just saw Mike about a month ago at A restaurant having lunch with mom and dad. We gave each other a big hug Since we havent seen each other in a long time. We talked for a while and he showed me some pics of the family and I shared some of mine. The last thing Mike said to me is lets take a selfie. As we smiled and we laughed I said buy to his mom and dad and I went over to my table to complete my lunch. U never know if it is the last time you will see someone. It could be a family member or a close friend. When it is my time Mike and I will play some softball and laugh about the selfi we took. You will be missed!
Jeff Salzbrunn
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Francis Rachan on June 6, 2020.
Michael was a man of many talents and skills and had a zest for life. Michael gave 110% in everything that he did. He was willing to help anyone and made friends wherever he went. He took pride in being a father and grandfather, loved to travel, and volunteer.
Michael, 59, grew up in Lemont, Illinois where he began his career in his family's glass business as a union glazier. He then went on to pursue firefighter/paramedic training and began working at Lemont Fire Department. From there, he went to Alsip Fire Department where he recently retired after 20 years of service.
Michael was a member of New Hope Church where he was a Deacon, Worship Team Leader, Musician, and Awana Leader.
Michael is survived by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Rachan; his three children, Lisette (Ian) Holmquist, Tanya (Eric) Flesher, and Noah (Brigitte) Rachan; his five grandchildren, Bryce, Lucas, Sullivan, Rosalie and Mariah; his brothers; Ken (Sharon) Rachan and Bill (Kim) Rachan; nephews, John (Alisa) Rachan and Steve Rachan; nieces, Jennifer (Michael) Bunce and Rebecca Rachan; cousins, Tom (Barb) McElhaney, Greg (Liz) McElhaney, Sean, Amy, Sarah McElhaney; and uncle, Bob (Patricia) Rachan.
Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439 on Friday June 12th from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630-257-6363
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.