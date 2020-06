It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Francis Rachan on June 6, 2020.Michael was a man of many talents and skills and had a zest for life. Michael gave 110% in everything that he did. He was willing to help anyone and made friends wherever he went. He took pride in being a father and grandfather, loved to travel, and volunteer.Michael, 59, grew up in Lemont, Illinois where he began his career in his family's glass business as a union glazier. He then went on to pursue firefighter/paramedic training and began working at Lemont Fire Department. From there, he went to Alsip Fire Department where he recently retired after 20 years of service.Michael was a member of New Hope Church where he was a Deacon, Worship Team Leader, Musician, and Awana Leader.Michael is survived by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Rachan; his three children, Lisette (Ian) Holmquist, Tanya (Eric) Flesher, and Noah (Brigitte) Rachan; his five grandchildren, Bryce, Lucas, Sullivan, Rosalie and Mariah; his brothers; Ken (Sharon) Rachan and Bill (Kim) Rachan; nephews, John (Alisa) Rachan and Steve Rachan; nieces, Jennifer (Michael) Bunce and Rebecca Rachan; cousins, Tom (Barb) McElhaney, Greg (Liz) McElhaney, Sean, Amy, Sarah McElhaney; and uncle, Bob (Patricia) Rachan.Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439 on Friday June 12th from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630-257-6363