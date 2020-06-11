My deepest condolences for all of the family. I just saw Mike about a month ago at A restaurant having lunch with mom and dad. We gave each other a big hug Since we havent seen each other in a long time. We talked for a while and he showed me some pics of the family and I shared some of mine. The last thing Mike said to me is lets take a selfie. As we smiled and we laughed I said buy to his mom and dad and I went over to my table to complete my lunch. U never know if it is the last time you will see someone. It could be a family member or a close friend. When it is my time Mike and I will play some softball and laugh about the selfi we took. You will be missed!

Jeff Salzbrunn

Jeff Salzbrunn

Friend