|
|
Michael J. Edelen, age 53, of Tinley Park and Oak Forest, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after an extended illness. Mike was a graduate of Grissom Jr. High (1980) and Victor J. Andrew High School (1984) in Tinley Park. He was employed as a roofer/carpenter. Mike was a loving son of Frank Neville Edelen and Marilyn Edelen (nee Weber). He was a loving and caring father to Michael (Shalynn), Danielle, Steven, Francis (late), Kirby, Jacob, Brandon, William, Hallie and David. He was a loving grandfather and uncle to many and many more to come. Mike is survived by his loving siblings Frank, Mark (Susan), Brian and Debbie (Tim Kratovil). Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the First Church of God, 1805 Laraway Rd., Joliet, IL 60433, from 3pm to 6pm. A prayer service will immediately follow the visitation given by the honorable Pastor Carl Wagner. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to be made to Vitas Hospice Tinley Park.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020