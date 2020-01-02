|
|
Michael J. Foster. Age 27. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Passed away December 30, 2019. Graduate of St Agnes Catholic Grammar School Class of 2006 and Marian Catholic High School Class of 2010. Lineman for the MCHS Spartan Football Team. Worked as a mover for Skyline Moving Company. Son of Mary Wegrzyn and Wayne C. Foster III. Brother of Wayne C. Foster IV, Emma (Martece) Winston, and Jessica Foster. Grandson of Cecelia nee Mayer and the late Stephen Wegrzyn, Betty nee Crevoiserat and Wayne C. Foster II. Uncle of Davina and Octavian Winston and Grayson Foster. Dear nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 2, 2020