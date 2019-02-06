|
Michael J. Guzy, Sr.72, of Frankfort formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Loving husband of Theresa "Tree" Guzy; beloved father of Michelle (Bryan) Hilts and Michael (Jennifer) Guzy, Jr.; dearest brother of Mary (Jay) Oana, late Debbie (Glen "Hatch") Schmidt, Darlene (Robert) Day, Betty Jane "BJ" Donaldson and Donald (Tina) Donaldson; cherished papa of Emily (Erik) Swanson, Audrey (Andrew) Conley, Michael Guzy, III, and Matthew Guzy; proud great papa of Linden Swanson. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, a hh veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam and served on the USS Enterprise AirCraft Carrier. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services Friday, February 8, 2019, prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30am, leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Vincent DePaul would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 6, 2019