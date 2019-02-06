Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Guzy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Guzy Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael J. Guzy Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Guzy, Sr.72, of Frankfort formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Loving husband of Theresa "Tree" Guzy; beloved father of Michelle (Bryan) Hilts and Michael (Jennifer) Guzy, Jr.; dearest brother of Mary (Jay) Oana, late Debbie (Glen "Hatch") Schmidt, Darlene (Robert) Day, Betty Jane "BJ" Donaldson and Donald (Tina) Donaldson; cherished papa of Emily (Erik) Swanson, Audrey (Andrew) Conley, Michael Guzy, III, and Matthew Guzy; proud great papa of Linden Swanson. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, a hh veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam and served on the USS Enterprise AirCraft Carrier. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services Friday, February 8, 2019, prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30am, leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Vincent DePaul would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now