Michael J. Massey. Age 57. Recently of Dyer, Indiana formerly of Penfield, New York and Crete, Illinois. Born and raised in St Ignace, Michigan. Graduate of St Ignace LaSalle High School. Received his Bachelors of Science in Engineering at Michigan Tech and Masters in Business Administration from Indiana University Northwest. Loving husband for 30 years of Christianne "Chris" nee Finnin. Amazing and dedicated father of William and Patrick Massey. Son of Joan nee Crockett and Eugene Massey. Brother of Anne Marie Massey. Godfather of Michael Menghini. Son in law of Donna nee Martin and the late Gary Finnin. Brother in-law of John (Leslie) Finnin, Mary (Mike) Kirk, Michael (Diana) Finnin, Susan (Daryl) Edwards, Shawn (Karen) Finnin, Matthew Finnin and the late Patrick Finnin. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cousin and friend of many. Mike was the ultimate family man. He was the warmest, big hearted person anyone would know. He would light up a room with his humor and smile. Vice President and General Manager of Americas Services at Diebold Nixdorf, formerly working at Kodak, Xerox, Siemens and Avaya. Resting at Faith Church, 100 West 81st Ave, Dyer, IN on Friday from 2:00 PM until time of funeral services 8:00 PM. Burial private Oaklawn Chapel Gardens Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside Faith Church. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
