Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Loffredo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Loffredo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Loffredo Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Phyllis nee Harris; loving father of Gino (Melanie) and the late Michael; cherished grandfather of Dominic, Mellisa and Jennifer; dear brother of Fred (Rosalie), late Dan (late Louise), late Marie (late Manuel) DiCaro and the late Rose (late John) Gazzo. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 from 3:00 til 8:00PM. at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. 60482. Private Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schmaedeke Funeral Home
Download Now