Beloved husband of the late Phyllis nee Harris; loving father of Gino (Melanie) and the late Michael; cherished grandfather of Dominic, Mellisa and Jennifer; dear brother of Fred (Rosalie), late Dan (late Louise), late Marie (late Manuel) DiCaro and the late Rose (late John) Gazzo. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 from 3:00 til 8:00PM. at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. 60482. Private Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 1, 2019