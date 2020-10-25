Michael M. Gorman, age 86, a resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Chicago and Tinley Park, IL. passed away on October 18, 2020 at Brookdale of Lisle. Michael was born on December 31, 1933 in Chicago, and was the beloved husband of 59 years to the late Marelyn T. Gorman (nee Flynn.) He was the loving father of Eileen (Timothy) Bergen, Terese (Joseph) Krisch, Michael (Angie) Gorman, Anne Laura Gorman, Nora Gorman, and the late Mary Patricia Gorman; adored grandfather of Lauren Krisch and Meghan (Evan) Pope, Joseph and Adam Bergen, John Gorman and Aubrey Nanfeldt, devoted son of the late John and the late Margaret (nee Tully) Gorman, beloved brother of the late John J. Gorman, loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Michael was a proud Leo Man having graduated from Leo High School in 1951. He served his country as a United States Marine from 1952 to 1955 and was stationed in Korea. After returning home from Korea, Michael studied Civil Engineering at Purdue University in Lafayette, IN. His lifelong career was spent working for the Chicago Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of Cook County, which provided housing for low-income families and senior citizens. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, IL. Please register for the mass at https://ourladyofthewoods.org/
. Internment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Leo High School Scholarship Fund, 7901 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60620 or to The Wounded Warrior Project
at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
. Arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home of Orland Park, IL. For more information, please contact Lawn Funeral Home at 708-429-3200, or visit their website at lawnfh.com
.