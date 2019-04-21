|
Michael N. Roth, 34. Cherished son of Bill Jr. and Jean (nee Zuklic). Loving brother of Bill III (Shana) Roth. Fond uncle of Mildred, Abraham, Zebedee, Obadiah and Gertrude. Dear grandson of Patricia (the late Bill Sr.) Roth and Marie (the late Nick, ret. C.P.D.) Zuklic. Special nephew to many aunts and uncles. Cousin and friend of many. Michael was a 14 year resident at Misericordia Home. Visitation Tuesday April 23rd, at St. Bernadette Church 9343 S. Francisco Ave. Evergreen Park, IL. from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Bernadette Church Wednesday for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 North Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL. 60660-1017. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2019