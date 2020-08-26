Michael P. "Mike" Munoz, age 66
Beloved husband of Linda nee Steen. Devoted step-father of Todd (Dorsy) Ruehl and Josh (Jan) Ruehl. Cherished fun Grandpa of Josh Jr. Fond brother of the late John "Little Manuel" and the late Richard (Rose) Munoz. Loving brother-in-law of Cindy Steen, Sheila (Bob) Gallo, and the late Brenda (Michael) Gonzales. Dearest uncle of Rick Munoz, adopted "uncle Mike" to the Petrusevski and Stolarek families and beloved cousin of Thomas (Sue) Castro. Devoted son of the late Manuel and Filomena Munoz. Much loved friend to many. Mike was a Cook County Sheriff for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation. In memory of Mike listen to your favorite Beatles songs. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL 60482. Friends and family will gather for a chapel service at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28th, 2020. Interment Holy Sepulchre.