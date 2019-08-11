|
Suddenly, age 70 yr. Resident of Reddick, IL formerly from the South Side of Chicago.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen nee Rezek;
Loving of father of Michele (Kevin) Pacholski, Damien (Sherry) and Michael (Vanessa) Scardina; Cherished grampie of Natalie, Vanessa, Gracie, Vinny, Marco, Mia, Gia, and Bella; Devoted son of Antoinette nee Ranallo and the late Roy Scardina; Dearest brother of Mary Ann (Larry) Dolan, JoAnn (Patrick) Ruane and Richard (Cathy) Scardina; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; Dear friend to many.
Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm. Funeral Service Monday 12:00 p.m. at the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St in the Olde Tinley Library). Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Service, Lisa M. DeAngelis, Director. For information or express your condolences please visit www.heinenandloschchetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 11, 2019