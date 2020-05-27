Michael S. Spinazola, 60, of Dowagiac, MI, formerly of Palos Heights, IL, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com. Michael was born on October 6, 1959, to Albert & Helen (Gora) Spinazola in Blue Island, IL. He attended Shepard High School in Palos Heights, IL. He owned and operated his family's business, the Palos New Agency, in Worth, IL, before he retired and decided to dedicate his time to take care of his parents. On March 15, 2005, he married the love of his life Pamela Guetzloff in Bridgeview, IL. Michael enjoyed cooking, especially on the grill. He also enjoyed building, painting and had a passion for fishing. Most of all, he loved to spend his time making pasta with his family and friends. Michael is survived by his wife Pamela Spinazola; children, Stephanie (Matthew) Wick of Alaska, Jessica (Luis) Garcia of Crest Hill, IL and Dustin (Jennifer) Spinazola of Joliet, IL; eight grandchildren; brother Albert (Helen) Spinazola of Blue Island, IL; and nieces & nephews, Heather Browne, Thomas Browne, Vanessa Spinazola and David Spinazola. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Albert & Helen Spinazola and sister Kathy Spinazola.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 27, 2020.