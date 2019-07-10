Home

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
291 N Main St
Manteno, IL 60950
(815) 468-8214
Michael Thomas Engel

Michael Thomas Engel Obituary
Michael Thomas Engel, age 36, of Manteno passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born May 15, 1983 in Humble, TX, the son of Thomas & Cathy (Bellamy) Engel.

Michael loved his mom and dad deeply, was fiercely protective of his sisters and extraordinarily proud of his six nieces and nephews. He will be profoundly missed.

Michael enjoyed cooking, playing instruments, riding motorcycles with his dad, and walking with his mom. His true calling though was in helping others. He enlisted in the Marines after high school, joined the Chicago Heights Fire Department and eventually became a field service technician at QP Testing.

Michael is survived by his parents, Thomas & Cathy Engel; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Rebecca & Adam Kvasnicka, Jamie & Timothy Schanz, Kristen & Robert Mitchell, and Victoria Engel; and his four nieces and two nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael T. Engel Memorial Scholarship for his nieces and nephews education.

Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 10, 2019
