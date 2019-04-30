Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Michele Ann Jaeger Obituary
Michele Ann Jaeger age 55. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Bloom High School graduate, class of 1981. Fiscal Administrator for the City of Chicago Heights with 30 years of service. Mother of Alexis Marie Jaeger. Daughter of Carol nee Gummalauski and the late James Donald Jaeger. Sister of Tammy (Dennis) DeWane and James (Stacy Jackson) Jaeger. Aunt and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday May 4th from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial private. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 30, 2019
