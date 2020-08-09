1/
Michelle D. Gladitsch
1955 - 2020
Michelle "Mickey" Gladitsch, nee Busca, 65, formerly of Eagan, MN, passed away, July 29, 2020. Mickey had a career with and retired from Northwest Airlines. She was a fun-loving person with a huge generous heart. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Gladitsch; her parents, George (Lucille) Busca; and two siblings, Cheryl Baran and Ricky Busca.

Survived by two siblings, Rick (Pam) Busca and Steve (Kaori) Busca; a brother-in-law, Thomas Baran; two stepchildren, Jason Gladitsch and Terri To; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur-baby, Bandit.

Memorial Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Private funeral services and burial will take place in Eagan, MN at a later date. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
August 8, 2020
You will be missed Michelle,Prayers to your family
John Starry
Coworker
