Mieczystaw 'Mitch' Kmiecik age 93 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on February 19, 2019. Loving husband to Agnes (nee Kessels); beloved father to Maria (Peter) Svast and Carolina (Significant other Dean) Christensen. Beautiful grandfather to Ashley (Fiance Ryan) Klein. Dear brother to Emelia (late Jan) Dykas and the late Jan Kmiecik. Mitch retired from G.E. Electric.Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass 10 A.M. on Saturday at St. Kieran Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 21, 2019