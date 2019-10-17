Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Mildred Currier
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Church
71 W 35th
Steger, IL
1921 - 2019
Mildred Currier Obituary
Mildred "Micki" Currier, 98, a long-time resident of Steger, passed away peacefully on October 13 at a daughter's home. The family will receive family and friends at the Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL, 60475 from 2–6PM on Sunday, October 20th. On Monday, October 21st, at 10:00 AM a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Liborius Church, 71 W 35th, Steger, IL 60475. Burial will follow at Homewood Memorial Gardens, Homewood, IL.

Micki was the beloved wife of the late Orville Currier (2013) for 72 years. She was born in 1921 to her parents Frank and Clara in Steger.

Micki was a spiritual woman and loyal parishioner of St. Liborius Church. She was an active member of CCW for many years. She enjoyed quilting with the CCW quilters of St. Liborius. One of Micki's best memories was being honored as "Woman of the Year" for the Joliet Diocese in 1974. Micki also volunteered for many years as an assistant to the office staff at the St. Liborius Rectory.

A devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Micki is survived by her seven children, Marianne (the late Larry)Thompson, Cindy (Jim) Taylor, Susan, Sharon (Steve) Lay, Tom (Lyn), Joe (Sharon), Ken (Mary), nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to Orville she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in Micki's name to Catholic Charities or a .

The family wishes to thank Teresa for her loving caregiving and Concetta for her Eucharistic ministry. The care by Vitas Hospice is also appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 17, 2019
