Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred DeGroot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred DeGroot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred DeGroot Obituary
Mildred "Millie" DeGroot, nee Smit, age 96, beloved wife of the late John DeGroot (1990). Loving mother of John (Deborah) DeGroot, Kathleen (Rick) Stanson, Ruth (Linda Holmes) DeGroot and Steven (late Tammy) DeGroot. Cherished grandmother of nine. Dearest great-grandmother of 18 and great-great grandmother of one. Preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Millie had a servant's heart and served on the Providence Palos Heights Women's Auxiliary Board for 23 years. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Memorials to Providence Life Services, 18601 North Creek Drive, Suite A, Tinley Park, IL 60477 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now