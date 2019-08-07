|
Mildred "Millie" DeGroot, nee Smit, age 96, beloved wife of the late John DeGroot (1990). Loving mother of John (Deborah) DeGroot, Kathleen (Rick) Stanson, Ruth (Linda Holmes) DeGroot and Steven (late Tammy) DeGroot. Cherished grandmother of nine. Dearest great-grandmother of 18 and great-great grandmother of one. Preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Millie had a servant's heart and served on the Providence Palos Heights Women's Auxiliary Board for 23 years. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Memorials to Providence Life Services, 18601 North Creek Drive, Suite A, Tinley Park, IL 60477 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 7, 2019