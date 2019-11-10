|
|
Mildred E. "Millie" Hoelck, nee Noak, age 96, beloved wife of the late William Hoelck. Loving mother of the late Gary. Dearest mother-in-law of Lynn Hoelck-Livesay. Cherished grandmother of Adam (Lisa Reyes) Reyes-Hornbuckle and Donald (Lisa) Davis, Jr. Dear great-grandmother of Shane, Alexis, Heather, Mia, Donald III, Augustin Adam, Emma and Jerry. Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Memorials to or Alzheimer's Foundation are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at
colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 10, 2019