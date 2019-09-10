Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Kostka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Kostka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Kostka Obituary
Mildred Kostka, age 90; beloved wife of the late Elmer Kostka; loving sister of the late Dolores (Fred) Huber; dear aunt of Sandra (Walter) Jastrzemski and David (Bridget) Huber; cherished great aunt of Stacey (Michael) and Stephen (Tiffany) Jastrzemski; proud great-great aunt of Kayleigh and Odin; dearest cousin of Janice (Patrick) Glass; life long best friend of Florence Novak. Visitation Friday 10 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now