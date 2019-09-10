|
Mildred Kostka, age 90; beloved wife of the late Elmer Kostka; loving sister of the late Dolores (Fred) Huber; dear aunt of Sandra (Walter) Jastrzemski and David (Bridget) Huber; cherished great aunt of Stacey (Michael) and Stephen (Tiffany) Jastrzemski; proud great-great aunt of Kayleigh and Odin; dearest cousin of Janice (Patrick) Glass; life long best friend of Florence Novak. Visitation Friday 10 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 10, 2019