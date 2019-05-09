|
|
Mildred Patricia "Pat" Goff-Weber of Olympia Fields, 91, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sunrise Villa. She was born on July 12, 1927 in Harvey; a daughter to the late Herbert and Edna (Daehn) Hannagan. She is survived by her husband: Milton Weber; daughter: Denise Goff; grandchildren: Laura (Scot) Thrash, Genevieve (Michael) Ordonez, great-grandchildren: Cannon, Kennedy, Silas and Kylee; step-children: Carla (Bill) Hildreth, John (Betty) Weber, Kathy Weber; step-grandchildren: Melissa (Forrest) Miller, Alex (Katie) Hildreth, Nathan Weber, Paul (Michelle) Weber, Jr.; step-great-grand: Adelyn; her siblings: Leonard (Mary) Hannagan, Tony Hannagan, Herbert Hannagan and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Ernie Goff; a son: Danny Goff; granddaughter: Christina Goff; step-son: Paul Weber (Janet Dzurovsak) and sister: Diane (Leo) Poninski; sister-in-law: Marge Hannagan. A visitation will be held at 10:30AM until the time of services at 12:30PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hirsch WestEnd Chapel in Matteson. Memorials in lieu of flowers which may be made to JourneyCare Foundation https://journeycare.org/contact-us/ For directions and online guestbook www.hirshfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from May 9 to May 10, 2019