Mildred Ratkovich, nee Evans, age 91, of Carol Stream and formerly of Crete. Beloved wife for nearly 49 years to the late Steve Ratkovich. Devoted daughter of the late Mike & late Bessie Evans. Loving mother of Cynthia (Ted) Bronson III and the late Betsy Diane Ratkovich. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Alexandra (Aki Nishimura-Gasparian) and Theodore Lawrence Bronson IV. Fond cousin of the late Nickola (late Andja) Ivancevich, late Petar (late Milkica) Ivancevich, Ljubica (Tomo) Jeknich, the late George (late Phyllis) Legino, the late Dane (Seka) Ivancevich. Dear sister-in-law to the late Daniel (late Helen), the late Peter (Janice), George (late Linda), Mildred (late Melvin), the late Violet (late George), Sophie (Pete) and the late Robert Ratkovich. Dearest niece of the late John Ivancevich and aunt of many nieces & nephews. Mildred was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL and was the secretary & a member of the Serbian Seniors Club. She served as president of St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Bellwood, IL and president of Princess Zorka Circle of Sisters in Lansing, IL. Services and burial will be private at St. Sava Monastery Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mildred may be made to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 186th St., Lansing, IL 60438. For information and to sign the guestbook, visit hultgrenfh.com
630-668-0027.