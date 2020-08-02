Dear Bronson family, I am just in tears watching the most wonderful tribute video to your mom which shows the many years of love, caring and grace that was all a part of your beautiful, caring, and loving family. I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was always such a great, positive, caring support for me. I will miss her so much. Cynthia, you were truely the best daughter that I have ever had the blessing to see. You took such great care of your mom! She is now your angel in heaven watching over all of you. Sending my thoughts, prayers and love to you all during this time and always, Susan O'Brien







Susan O'Brien

Friend