Mildred Stapleton
Mildred R. "Millie" Stapleton nee Ruszel. Age 96. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident and St Agnes Parishioner. Dedicated member of the St Agnes Church Choir. Graduate of Bloom High School. Retired after many years of service from Bank Financial in Olympia Fields. Wife for 66 years of the late Lawrence A. Stapleton Sr. Mother of the late Lawrence A. (Theresa) Stapleton Jr. Daughter of the late Stephanie nee Wasik and Frank Ruszel. Sister of the late Helen (late Ralph) Scheisher, Edward Ruszel, Gertrude (late Ted ) Mize, Dorothy (late David) Linder and John (Maggie) Ruszel. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday October 15th from 9:00 am until time of prayers 10:30 am to St Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 11:00 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mildred's name to St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411 www.saintagnes.us or Marian Catholic High School, 700 Ashland Ave, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411 www.marianchs.com/apps/pages/marian-fund-donation would be appreciated by the Stapleton family. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
