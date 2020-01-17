|
Miriam J. DiMascio nee Hopkins, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16th in Chicago Heights. Longtime Crete resident. Wife for 60 years of the late John F. DiMascio, Mother of John (Laura) DiMascio, Reverend Cliff (Susan) DiMascio, the late Jerri Lynn (Norman) Thompson, Craig (Donna) DiMascio, Mark DiMascio, and Janet Quinn. Grandmother of Joseph (Sarah) DiMascio, Amber (Eric) Uskali, Katie (Ron) Biesterfield, Heather (Chris) Hill, Jeremiah (Liz) Thompson, Bruce Thompson, Molly (Paul) Drinan, Anthony DiMascio, Melissa DiMascio, and Sean and Brody Quinn. Great-grandmother of Logan and Jack DiMascio, Vivian Uskali, Nicholas Biesterfield, Emily and Noah Hill, Hannah, Sophie, and Jackson Thompson, and Joseph and Madelyn Drinan. Sister of Betty (late Tom) Walser, Joni (late Larry) Steffen, the late Barb (late Emerson) Bonner, and Judy (late Jerry) Putz. Beloved aunt and dear friend of many. Miriam was born in East Dubuque, Illinois, the oldest of five girls born to Maybelle and Raymond Hopkins. She grew up in Dubuque, Iowa and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She was a student there when she met her future husband singing in the church choir. They were married on May 26, 1951 in Dubuque. She lived a full life, raising six children while moving multiple times to homes in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Peru, Steger, and Crete, Illinois. She worked as a secretary at various schools, churches, and financial institutions including at Model Finance with her husband. Her life revolved around family and church. Singing in the choir was one of her favorite activities, along with making quilts, embroidered baby blankets, and photo scrapbooks for family. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (US Rt. 30, 3 Blks E. of Western Ave) Chicago Heights on Sunday, January 19 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral service Monday 11:00 AM. Burial Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery, Monee. 708 481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 17, 2020