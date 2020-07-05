Moira McGinley, July 1, 2020, age 74. Late of Homewood. Beloved daughter of the late James and the late Emma McGinley. Dear sister of James (Joan) McGinley, John (the late Mary Ellen) McGinley and the late Charles McGinley. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Mary Placier. Moira, "Sis", was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1945 and spent her youth growing up in Coplay with her parents and 3 brothers. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1963 and then enrolled at St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated in 1967 with her Bachelors Degree in Education and it was in college that she first came into contact with the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration. She followed the Lord's call to religious life and entered the convent in Mishawaka, Indiana, in September of 1967. During the next 35 years, Moira received her Masters Degree and taught science in various parish schools in Illinois, Indiana and Louisiana. Moira also served as the Principal of some of these schools throughout her ministry in education. Moira chose to leave religious life in 2003 and continued to teach in Louisiana. In 2005, 2 months before the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, Moira moved to Homewood, Illinois, and moved in with Mary. Moira taught for a short time at the Sylvan Learning Center in Homewood and then worked as a Unit Secretary at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights. Moira returned to her first love, teaching, in 2007 when she was hired as a science teacher for the upper grades at St. Thomas More school in Munster, Indiana. She retired from her lifelong vocation of teaching in 2013 to enjoy some much deserved "quiet time" at home. Moira was so well loved by many, which became apparent as the news of her illness was shared. Daily she received cards, flowers, messages, texts and visits from family, friends, neighbors and co-workers who wanted to convey their love, support and prayers as she battled the pain related to her cancer diagnosis. The best way to attempt to convey what Moira meant to those of us who knew her and loved her, was to share some of the heartfelt comments from her family, friends and students shared on learning of Moira's death; "She will be remembered for her strong faith, infectious laugh, sweet spirit"; "Such an amazing lady, I'm honored to have known her"; "She was one of my all-time favorite teachers"; "Miss McGinley was someone who was more than a teacher, she was a friend"; "Her integrity was amazing"; "A beautiful soul, wonderful teacher and a treasured friend. One's legacy couldn't be any better than that"; "There was always lots of laughter when Moira was around"; "Moira was a phenomenal teacher who passed on her love of God and her love of learning to her students"; "Your impact in my life is undeniable. As a teacher you pushed me to do better. You cared about us and it showed"; "Moira McGinley was an amazing teacher, but better yet, she was an even more amazing person". So Moira, rest now good and faithful servant. Our hearts are heavy as we try to imagine life here on earth without you. We are comforted as our eyes look to the heavens and our faith reminds us that one day we will be reunited in the Love that surpasses all understanding. "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand". Memorial visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. Her memorial mass will be private at Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Flossmoor, IL. For additional information 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.