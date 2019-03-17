|
Monica L. Vuich nee Ziebert, age 68. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Calumet City and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Fenger High School Graduate. Wife for 43 years of Robert Vuich. Daughter of the late Barbara and Louis Ziebert. Sister of Joseph (Cindi) Ziebert, Marianne (Edward) Zaka, Christine (Larry) White, and the late Louis (Susan) Ziebert. Daughter in law of Helen nee Mucha and the late Mike Vuich. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday March 19th from 3:00 PM until time of memorial services at 7:30 PM. For further information please contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019