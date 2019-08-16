|
Mrs. Myra Lay Pica, daughter of the late Robert G. Winn and Minnie (Ellenburg) Winn of Alabama, passed away Sunday evening, August 11th 2019, peacefully at her home in Steger, IL. She was known for her love of diamonds, furs & babies, not necessarily in that order. Her family was the most important aspect in life to her, but she never met a little one that she didn't love. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will never really be gone, as long as she lives within the hearts of those that love her.
She is survived by her husband Mr. Ceasar "Charlie" L. Pica, her children Rick Pica (Cheryl (Klyczek) Pica-deceased), Gregory Pica (Karen (Johnson) Pica) and Stephanie Pica. Her grandchildren Jordan Massey (Catie Massey), Jason Johnson, Ryan Finnin (Jessica (Van Nuffelen) Finnin, Bianca Pica, Nicole Pica, Ricky Pica, Gregory Aaron Pica (Tabitha (Bennett) Pica, Brett Edwards (Alyssa Edwards), Lauren Edwards, and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor, on Saturday August 17th 2019 at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, IL from 1 pm until 6 pm. Parking Lot B, Proven IT Room is located within the Conference Center.
http://prairiestate.edu/assets/global/pdf/campusmap.pdf
Please stop by to share memories with family and friends.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 16, 2019