Nancy A. Leli nee Hillier. Age 71. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of East Hazel Crest, Illinois. Graduate of St Elizabeth Seton High School and Prairie State College. Retired Early Childhood Pre School Teacher at Chicago Heights Park District Commissioners Park and First Presbyterian Church. Wife for 48 years of Anthony "Tony" Leli. Mother of Kim (Bill) Schultz, Phil Leli, and Michael Leli. Grandmother of Allison and Abby Schultz. Daughter of the late Dorothy nee Koprek and Elwood Hillier. Sister of Elwood (Mary) Hillier, Jeffery (Elizabeth) Hillier, Renee (Dominic) Rossi, John (Sheila) Hillier, and Michelle (John) Murphy. Sister in-law of Reno (Karen) Leli. Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Due to the current circumstances, burial services were private at Assumption Cemetery. Memorials in Nancy's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA, 02241-4238 or www.themmrf.org, would be appreciated by the Leli family. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 5, 2020
Tony and Family...I am so very sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. It was a great shock. Even though it's been a long time since I've seen you and Nancy, I do recall the good times our group had together. So many are gone. So very sad. I send my condolences to you and your family.
Linda Jann Amrein
Linda Jann Amrein
Friend
