|
|
Of Palos Park, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas P. Makowski and cherished daughter of the late Richard and Gertrude (nee Rassel) Walsh. Friend of many. Long time resident of Frankfort, IL and Head of the Math Department of Lindblom High School, where she taught for many years. Also served as adjunct math professor at Moraine Valley Community College. Friends will be received, Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 West Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Family Villa, 12220 S. Will-Cook Road, Palos Park, IL 60464 or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 20960 S. Frankfort Square Road, Suite C, Frankfort, IL 60423 would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 24, 2019