Nancy Kernagis,81, of Sedona, AZ., formerly a Frankfort resident for many years, passed away on May 27, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her loving family: husband Thomas Kernagis; sons, Michael, Thomas (Dawn) and Timothy; grandchildren, Elle DioGuardi, Kassie and Anthony; sister Judi (Tom) Crimmins; two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Violet Machin. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later time.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 31, 2019