Nancy M. Didion nee Hunter, entered eternal life on February 11, 2019 surrounded by her children. Nancy is survived by her mother, Joanne Hunter and sister, Joanne (late Irwin Eaton). Beloved mother of Sean (Lisa) Didion, Cari Didion, and Jami (Scott) Demuth. Cherished grandmother of Gavin, Jonathon, Riley, Ronin, Liam, Andrew, Reid, Bryn, Colin, Isabella, Abigail, and Mairead; brother-in-law, Wolfgang Walke and sister-in-law Patricia (Richard) Donnelly. Devoted Aunt to many nieces and nephews and caring friend to many. She was preceded in death by her father, John Hunter; husband, James; and adored sister, Roseann Walke.Nancy was born June 12, 1943 the middle child of John Hunter and Joanne Jallits. She graduated from St. Aquinas high school in 1961. In 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, James Didion. The couple resided in Killeen, Texas while James was stationed at Fort Hood. They later returned to the Chicago area to raise their family. Nancy was an enterprising businesswoman and owned T's & Things in Calumet City for more than 25 years. Since her retirement, Nancy devoted herself to the care of her grandchildren, traveling with dear friends and family, and the study of Bridge. She was a member of the South Suburban Bridge Club. Memorials in Nancy's name to the Adrian Dominican Sisters or the would be appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.